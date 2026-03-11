Global Citizen
US-Iran war sparks global oil shock and market panic
Conflicting US statements and escalating strikes drive oil prices to extreme swings.
Key topics:
Oil markets swing wildly amid US-Iran conflict and mixed messages.
Strait of Hormuz disruption hits global supply; Gulf cuts continue.
US, Israel escalate strikes; civilian and military casualties rise.
By Hadriana Lowenkron and Jennifer A. Dlouhy