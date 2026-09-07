SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 17: Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives at the opening ceremony for the World AI Conference on July 17, 2026 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images)
Chinese President Xi Jinping Photo by Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images
Global Citizen

Nobel Laureate Johnson on BizNews: Why US-Iran war won't end until Beijing says so

China’s refusal to pressure Iran leaves Washington with few paths to peace.
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Simon Johnson
Amir Kermani
BizNews
www.biznews.com