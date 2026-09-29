MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking at a campaign rally with U.S. Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) on August 21, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. President Trump traveled to South Carolina to join Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham for a campaign rally ahead of Tuesday's runoff election against Ralph Norman. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking at a campaign rally Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Global Citizen

US midterm elections 2026: The FT’s guide

The races, the money and the issues that will determine the final half of Trump’s second term
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