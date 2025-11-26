Global Citizen
US set to sideline South Africa from G-20 amid rising tensions
US-South Africa tensions rise over G-20 exclusion and summit disputes
Key topics:
US may exclude South Africa from G-20 during its presidency.
Ties worsen after US boycotts South Africa’s G-20 summit.
Disputes over agenda, accusations, and summit participation rise.
By S'thembile Cele