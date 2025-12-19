Global Citizen
US warns South Africa of severe consequences over alleged detention of officials
US warns South Africa of severe consequences after alleged detention of officials amid Afrikaner refugee dispute, program tensions.
Key topics:
US warns South Africa over alleged detention of American officials
Arrests tied to Afrikaner refugee applications and immigration laws
Growing US–South Africa tensions strain diplomatic relations
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Monique Vanek