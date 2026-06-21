Vance told Israel it can't kill its way to security. He's right — but his Iran deal may have made the alternative impossible
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Global Citizen

Vance told Israel it can't kill its way to security. He's right — but his Iran deal may have made the alternative impossible

US-Iran deal sparks Israeli alarm as military gains collide with political limits
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BizNews
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