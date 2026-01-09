Global Citizen
Venezuela eyes rapid oil recovery amid US company interest: Javier Blas
Modest short-term gains expected, long-term hurdles remain in Orinoco
Key topics:
Quick oil gains possible from Maracaibo and Monagas fields by 2027
US and European firms likely to help restore Venezuela’s conventional oil
Orinoco belt offers huge potential but needs massive long-term investment
By Javier Blas