Global Citizen
This is what a Reform government would do in the UK
As Nigel Farage targets national power, his policies are still tangled in ambiguity and impracticality
Key topics:
Reform UK hit by policy U-turns and internal contradictions
Radical plans: net zero rollback, migration mass deportations, civil cuts
Internal splits and Trump-style agenda raise doubts over governing coherence
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By FT Reporters