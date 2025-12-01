Global Citizen
From a Boomer’s lens: Rethinking feminism today - Paddi Clay
Reflecting on Helen Andrews’ speech, exploring feminisation, women’s power, democracy, and a boomer feminist’s perspective.
Key topics:
Helen Andrews warns of feminisation’s impact on U.S. institutions and culture.
Boomer feminist reflects on women’s rising power and historical liberation goals.
Discussion on gender differences, political influence, and societal balance.
By Paddi Clay*