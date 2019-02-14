The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: WBHO shares drop 17%; Levi’s to relist; EU to make Brexit concessions
By Alec Hogg
In today’s global business headlines:
- With just six weeks to go before Brexit is enacted, the European Union is reportedly preparing to make further concessions.
- Shares in iconic jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co are set to return to the public markets later this year, more than three decades after delisting.
- Israeli group Teva Pharmaceutials, the world’s largest maker of generic drugs, is moving into high-price biotech medicines in an attempt to revive its fortunes.
- In South African related news, the share price of construction group Wilson Bayley Holmes-Ovcon took a 17% knock yesterday after it warned shareholders that 2018’s profits would be virtually wiped out.