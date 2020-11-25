SA-born Elon Musk becomes world’s second-richest man, as Tesla overtakes Microsoft

(Bloomberg) —

Members of the world’s $100 billion club: 1. Jeff Bezos

2. Elon Musk

3. Bill Gates

4. Mark Zuckerberg

5. Bernard Arnault

6. That’s it

7. Not youhttps://t.co/Dr6FnUcqHA — Businessweek (@BW) November 25, 2020

Musk’s milestone marks only the second time in the index’s eight-year history that Microsoft Corp. co-founder Gates has ranked lower than number two. He held the top spot for years before being bumped by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos in 2017. Gates’s net worth of $127.7 billion would be much higher had he not donated so prodigiously to charity over the years. He has given more than $27 billion to his namesake foundation since 2006.

With Monday’s move, Musk unseats an occasional verbal sparring partner in Gates, who the Tesla billionaire has ridiculed on Twitter for, among other things, having “no clue” about electric trucks. The two have also traded barbs over Covid-19. Gates, whose charitable foundation is one of the preeminent bodies backing vaccine research, has expressed concern over Musk’s stated suspicion of pandemic data and embrace of certain conspiracy theories.

The year has been a lucrative one for the world’s richest people. Despite the pandemic and widespread layoffs that have disproportionately affected the world’s working class and poor, the members of the Bloomberg index have collectively gained 23% — or $1.3 trillion — since the year began.

Those in the electric vehicle industry, though, have been particular beneficiaries. The combined fortune of Zeng Yuqun and Huang Shilin, Chairman and Vice Chairman of China’s biggest electric-vehicle battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., has soared by $18.8 billion year-to-date, according to the index.

–With assistance from Jack Witzig.