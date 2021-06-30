The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: Where is Jacob Zuma, who has been ordered to jail? SAB fights liquor ban; cryptocurrency laws loom
Headlines:
- South Africa is moving with more urgency to stiffen oversight of cryptocurrency assets after a proliferation of scams. A new regulatory timeline foresees finalising a framework in three to six months, after the publication of proposals earlier in June that requires public comment before approval, according to Kuben Naidoo, chief executive officer of South Africa’s banking regulator known as the Prudential Authority.
- MK says it will form a human barrier around Jacob Zuma, who is expected to be arrested and taken to jail if he does not hand himself in.
- SAB is fighting the liquor ban, warning of massive job losses.
