By Jarryd Neves, Motoring correspondent

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, 2021 has been a phenomenal year for the motoring industry. The past 12 months have given us a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class – often described as the crystal ball of the automotive world – the locally built Toyota Corolla Cross and, of course, the highly anticipated Golf 8 GTI.

But it looks like 2022 isn’t to be outdone, with a flotilla of exciting vehicles set to arrive. One of the most exciting is the Ranger. We have covered Ford’s all-new bakkie extensively over the past few weeks; the handsome pick-up truck will be built locally at the Silverton plant. The American brand has invested extensively in the plant, with several positive outcomes such as employment creation. Volkswagen’s second-generation Amarok (based on the Ranger) will be built alongside its American cousin.

Ford has teased the Ranger’s SUV sibling, the Everest, which is set to be revealed in the first quarter of 2022. While no details have yet been announced, it’s likely the seven-seater SUV will share engine – expect a turbodiesel V6 and smaller four-cylinder motors – and transmission options with its more rugged stablemate.

The arrival of a new Everest will certainly give Toyota cause for concern. Its ever-popular Fortuner has to battle it out against a flurry of new or updated competitors. The large SUV received a facelift earlier this year and has now been given a specification upgrade by the Japanese manufacturer.

Although pricing remains unchanged, all models now boast an upgraded Smart Entry system with more security features. Top-of-the-range VX derivatives feature blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, as well as an 11-speaker JBL Premium Audio System.

The minor changes applied to the Fortuner are miniscule, however, when you see what Toyota has been working on in the electric vehicle sphere. The Tokyo-based brand unveiled a startling 16 electric cars it is readying for market launch, including a crossover SUV called the bZ4x, due next year.

Since the mid-’90s, Toyota has pioneered eco-friendly transportation with the Prius and various other hybrid vehicles. The company has said it will introduce 30 battery electric vehicles by 2030 and is expecting global sales of 3.5 million by then. “The Lexus brand aims to have BEVs account for 100% of the total sales in Europe, North America, and China by 2030,” said Toyota in a statement.

While this announcement shows Toyota is getting more serious about electric vehicles, The Wall Street Journal reports the company isn’t as serious as Volkswagen or General Motors, for example. Toyota is still investing heavily in hybrid technology.

“Toyota is still investing heavily in hybrid powertrains, including the technology it pioneered in the 1990s with the Prius. It has earmarked 4 trillion yen, equivalent to about $35 billion, in capital spending for Prius-style hybrids, plug-in hybrid vehicles and fuel-cell EVs by 2030. That is on a par with the 4 trillion yen it will invest in BEVs, including an additional 500 billion yen for batteries announced Tuesday,” writes The Wall Street Journal.

