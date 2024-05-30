🔒 Palantir wins $480M Pentagon AI contract

Palantir secured a $480 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for the Maven Smart System prototype, enhancing its collaboration with the Pentagon. Expected to be completed by May 2029, the project involves AI-assisted data analytics to streamline intelligence operations. The contract follows a sole bid solicitation. Controversy surrounds AI in military use due to ethical concerns. Palantir has yet to comment.

By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Hogue

Palantir has won a $480 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for a prototype known as the Maven Smart System, the department said on Wednesday, deepening the data analytics provider’s work with the Pentagon. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The contract has an expected May 2029 completion date and follows the Defense Department’s solicitation of a sole bid, it said.

Maven takes in data from various sources to identify military points of interest and to speed up intelligence analysts’ work, according to one brigade’s description of the system earlier this year.

AI-assisted target identification has drawn controversy in the technology sector from some workers who did not want to build systems for war, and from critics who fear lethal strike decisions could have minimal human oversight.

Palantir did not immediately issue a statement.

