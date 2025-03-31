Stafford Masie: The emergence of a new world system

Key topics:

AI and Bitcoin drive a shift from scarcity to digital abundance.

drive a shift from scarcity to digital abundance. The US could leverage Bitcoin to reinforce financial dominance.

to reinforce financial dominance. Stablecoins and decentralized trust redefine global finance

By Stafford Masie

The disruption of scarcity

Imagine walking up to a farmer in the year 1900 (sunburnt, calloused hands gripping a plough) and telling him that in just over 70 years, humanity’s greatest struggle would not be finding calories, but avoiding them. That we would spend billions of dollars creating diets, running marathons, and engineering drugs to combat the very abundance he was toiling for. That obesity and diabetes would become epidemics, not famine. That Michelin-starred chefs, food bloggers, and cooking shows would define food culture, not the backbreaking labor of the field.

To that farmer, your story would sound like science fiction. But it would also reveal a deeper truth: abundance doesn’t just solve problems, it redefines them. It reconfigures entire industries, reshapes human identity, and shifts the axis of civilization.

In the same way agriculture transformed from a survival necessity to an automation enabled creative art form, we now stand at the edge of a similar upheaval in energy, money, intelligence, and trust. What oil was to the 20th century, Bitcoin and AI are to the 21st; Not just tools, but foundational forces.

Just as only 2% of today’s population feeds the entire world, tomorrow’s global systems may be run by open-source protocols, automated intelligence, and decentralized value layers, with legacy institutions fading into the background like the ox-driven plough.

This is not merely disruption. It is a civilizational re-architecture; From scarcity to abundance, from control to coordination, from institutions to protocols. And for those who understand this transition early, it offers not just survival but sovereignty.

Abstract

We are witnessing the unraveling of the post-World War II global order and the emergence of a new, multipolar world shaped not by territorial conquest or institutional dominance, but by technological abundance, decentralized trust, and a shift in the foundations of value. This whitepaper explores how artificial intelligence (AI), Bitcoin, and the global stablecoin ecosystem are not only disrupting legacy systems, but also constructing a new geopolitical, economic, and philosophical architecture for civilization.

Far from collapsing into chaos, this transition marks the end of a scarcity-based order (one driven by resource extraction, debt-based fiat money, and centralized governance) and the dawn of a world driven by digital abundance, decentralized energy, and programmable value. The United States, rather than being displaced, may actually be best positioned to lead this new era; Transitioning from resisting the change during the Biden administration, to Trump embracing Bitcoin and stablecoins as instruments of soft power and financial sovereignty.

The decline of the “Scarcity-Based World Order”

The international system forged after 1945 was designed to manage scarcity:

• Scarcity of energy, leading to petro-dollar arrangements and U.S. military presence in the Middle East.

• Scarcity of capital, giving rise to institutions like the IMF and World Bank.

• Scarcity of trust, necessitating centralized institutions like the UN, NATO, and SWIFT.

• Scarcity of (skilled) labor and productivity, driving population-centric economic models (driven by the transition of tertiary education for the many, to tertiary education morphing into ultra-exclusive luxury brands for the wealthy few).

In this “model”, the U.S. dollar was both the keystone of global trade and the instrument of geopolitical control. American dominance was built on the ability to print money, project power, and enforce compliance through financial and military hegemony.

But this system is fragmenting.

• America is retreating from global institutions like the WHO, UN, and NATO.

• The dollar’s role as sole global reserve currency is under pressure from BRICS-led de-dollarization.

• Global trust in multilateral institutions and fiat money is eroding.

• OPEC’s influence is waning as the U.S. achieves energy independence.

• The IMF is increasingly viewed as a tool of control rather than support, especially among developing nations and emerging pro-Bitcoin states (e.g. recent IMF anti-bitcoin pressure on El Salvador).

These are not disconnected events. They are symptoms of a deeper systemic shift: the collapse of scarcity as the organizing principle of human civilization.

2. AI as the catalyst for abundance

Artificial Intelligence is not merely another industrial revolution. It is a civilizational inflection point; Intelligence separating from human consciousness; Or disparate coagulated (artificial) cognitions augmenting humans. The impacts are being overestimated in the short term but in the long term AI will dramatically dematerialize the cost of:

• Intelligence and decision-making

• Labor and productivity

• Coordination and communication

• Discovery and invention

AI doesn’t just boost GDP, it collapses the cost of everything that once required time, people, or physical infrastructure. For the first time in history, we face a world where material abundance is no longer limited by human input or extraction.

This has profound implications:

• Nations no longer need to invade others for resources when energy, production, and intelligence can be localized and digitized.

• Human labor becomes optional, not essential, creating a philosophical crisis around purpose, identity, and meaning. Yuval Norah, author of Sapiens, describes a dystopian world where the poor are no longer exploited by the rich but rather no longer relevant to them.

• Legacy power structures (nation-states, central banks, militaries) face obsolescence unless they adapt to a world where value is created not by force, but by code.

3. Bitcoin: The base layer of “Decentralized Trust” & “Hard Value”

In this age of AI-driven abundance, trust becomes the scarcest and most valuable resource. And this is where Bitcoin enters; Not as a competitor to fiat currencies, but as the foundational trust protocol of the new era.

Bitcoin is:

• Immutable & sovereign: No central authority can censor or reverse transactions.

• Finite: With a hard cap of 21 million, it represents the first truly scarce digital asset.

• Decentralized: No single entity can control issuance, governance, or access.

• Global: It transcends borders, ideologies, and jurisdictions.

Bitcoin does not replace the dollar, it complements it, upgrades it, perhaps actually further entrenches it. As we will explore, Bitcoin is becoming a digital reserve asset for institutions, governments, and even the U.S. itself.

Rather than disrupt U.S. monetary power, Bitcoin may help reinforce it, if the U.S. continues to tectonically embrace it first.

4. Bitcoin and the United States: Strategic Symbiosis

Contrary to outdated narratives of Bitcoin as an anti-state weapon, recent developments show a powerful alignment forming between Bitcoin and U.S. strategic interests:

• MicroStrategy and ever increasing other corporate treasuries are accumulating Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset.

• Donald Trump’s proposal for a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve reflects a growing recognition that Bitcoin could be America’s 21st-century equivalent of gold.

• Senator Cynthia Lummis’ bill calling for the accumulation of 1 million BTC by the U.S. government further legitimizes Bitcoin at a federal level.

• Stablecoins like Tether, increasingly running on Bitcoin rails, are bridging traditional finance with Bitcoin infrastructure.

In this model, Bitcoin becomes the store-of-value layer, and the USD remains the medium-of-exchange layer, effectively a two-layered global monetary system where the U.S. retains dominance through programmable, trustless infrastructure.

5. Stablecoins: Digital dollar diplomacy

USD backed Stablecoins are the Trojan Horse of U.S. monetary power in the digital era. Here’s how:

• Every dollar-backed stablecoin minted generates demand for U.S. Treasuries and reserves, reinforcing U.S. debt markets.

• Stablecoins enable global access to the U.S. dollar without reliance on SWIFT or U.S. banks, expanding dollar hegemony without boots on the ground.

• They outcompete CBDCs and foreign currencies in global demand (everyone desires USD’s), acceptance, usability, speed, and neutrality.

• They drive digital dollar adoption across crypto ecosystems, emerging markets, and underbanked regions.

With stablecoins now migrating onto Bitcoin rails, the convergence becomes clear: Bitcoin secures value; stablecoins extend dollar dominance. Together, they preserve and enhance America’s financial reach…digitally, permissionlessly, and globally.

6. Energy, Bitcoin, and the reinvention of power

Energy is the foundation of civilization and Bitcoin is reconfiguring how it is produced, distributed, and monetized. A Bitcoin mine (constellation of ASIC machines) has unique attributes; Highly modular, consumes electricity instantly and switches off instantaneously, able to consume gigawatts, and pays for that usage the same day.

Bitcoin mining:

• Creates new economic incentives and modeling for building renewable and stranded energy projects.

• Serves as a demand sink, stabilizing grids, funding transmission buildout from source and even accelerating grid maturity and agility.

• Monetizes wasted or underused energy, accelerating electrification in remote regions. Heated air and water from the ASICS creates agritech partnerships by enabling Aquaponics, tropical fish farming, etc. aiding in sustainable community upliftment and true job creation.

• Incentivizes energy independence, which aligns with (UN) national security and environmental goals.

In this way, Bitcoin becomes an invisible market maker for clean energy and accelerates grid expansion which in turn feeds and accelerates AI. It rewires global energy incentives, reducing the geopolitical importance of oil and transforming power from a weapon into a resource.

7. The philosophical shift from control to coordination

The deeper transformation underway is not just technological or economic, it’s civilizational.

We are moving from a world where:

• Power was enforced by force → to one where power is earned through open protocols.

• Trust was institutional (centralized) → to trust being mathematical, programmable, tied to energy and decentralized.

• Value was created by labor → to value being created by disparate species of intelligences and energy.

• Scarcity was a constraint → to abundance being a design choice.

This requires a rethinking of what it means to be human, to govern, to exchange, and to live meaningfully in a world where the old rules and responsibilities no longer apply.

The architecture of this “New World Order”

The world is not collapsing. It is upgrading.

• AI is ending scarcity.

• Bitcoin is rebuilding trust.

• Stablecoins are weaponizing the dollar for digital dominance (the geopolitical positivity of this arguable).

• Energy abundance is ending the need for invasion & conquest.

• Protocols are replacing institutions.

• Human identity is being redefined.

We are not watching the decline of America, but the transformation of its power base; From military, banks, and oil, to code, energy, and digital value.

Those who understand this shift, and act accordingly, will define their fit, function, relevance and geopolitical context for the next hundred years.

How could this all blend to drive USA dominance and address their current fiscal duress? Here is a provocative thought experiment;. A speculative but structured narrative (ambitious yet logically coherent within the emerging trends) that imagines the U.S. strategically using Bitcoin to pay off its $37 trillion national debt, not through taxation or austerity, but via hyper-strategic digital asset accumulation, fiscal innovation, and financial engineering in my so-called “post-scarcity” world.

Overview

In the face of ballooning sovereign debt, weakening institutional trust, and increasing geopolitical competition over digital infrastructure, the United States executes a bold monetary pivot: it embraces Bitcoin as a sovereign strategic asset, integrates it into government finance and debt markets, and ultimately leverages Bitcoin’s explosive monetary appreciation to eliminate its $37 trillion debt burden.

Phase 1: Establishing their Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR)

The first phase involves consolidating and expanding the U.S. government’s Bitcoin holdings.

• The U.S. Treasury acknowledges possession of over 200,000 BTC from various seizures (Silk Road, BitConnect, etc.), worth billions at today’s prices.

• Under the “American Digital Resilience Act,” driven by bipartisan support from leaders like Cynthia Lummis and pro-Bitcoin figures in their executive branch, the U.S. commits to acquire 1 million additional BTC over 5 years (~200,000 per year) – i.e. The Lummis Bill.

• All this Bitcoin is placed into a non-custodial, publicly auditable, sovereign wallet; Transparently governed and off-limits for sale for 20 years, modeled after strategic gold reserves.

• The Fed, Treasury, and SEC align on its classification; Bitcoin is now recognized as a sovereign reserve asset, akin to digital gold, and integrated into national economic strategy.

Note: I have excluded the various other “budget neutral” Bitcoin aggregation; USA government mining bitcoin, liquidating dated gold certificates, etc.

Phase 2: Stablecoin integrations & “Regulatory Legitimacy”

• In a potential monumental shift, Tether relocates to U.S. jurisdiction, registers with the SEC/CFTC as a regulated digital money market fund, and aligns with full transparency and regular attestations.

• Other stablecoin issuers (e.g. Circle) follow, creating a regulated, competitive stablecoin ecosystem that drives massive global demand for digital USD.

• These stablecoins are backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries, creating permanent synthetic demand for U.S. debt across DeFi, remittances, and global trade.

• Bitcoin-based Layer 2s (e.g. Lightning, RGB, Ark) become payment rails for these stablecoins, solidifying Bitcoin’s role as transversal infrastructure and securing its relevance to the dollar, not against it.

Note: This is mitigating the recent China sell-off of US bonds and may also further mitigate the BRICS de-dollarization risks.

Phase 3: The Bitcoin-Backed bond program (“Bit Bonds”)

• The U.S. Treasury innovates; Launches “Bitcoin-Enhanced Bonds” a new class of sovereign debt.

Key aspects:

• 10% of each bond issuance is allocated to purchasing Bitcoin.

• Upon bond maturity, both the principal and the accrued Bitcoin are shared between the bondholder and the U.S. government.

• The bonds are structured to incentivize long-term Bitcoin holding, with Bitcoin appreciation factored into the yield.

• These bonds could become wildly attractive to global investors, sovereign wealth funds, and even rival nation-states.

They offer:

• USD-backed security

• Bitcoin exposure

• Potential long-term outsized returns

Phase 4: Global Bitcoin accumulation frenzy (game theory).

As the U.S. visibly accumulates and refuses to sell its Bitcoin, other nations panic:

• El Salvador doubles down.

• BRICS countries begin their own SBR strategies.

• European nations liquidate portions of their gold reserves to acquire Bitcoin before the supply dries up (perhaps the least likely considering where they are today).

• Bitcoin’s price enters a supercycle, surging from ~$100,000 to multiple millions per coin over the 20-year reserve period.

• The digital gold narrative is tanning my adopted by a sovereign wealth race, where Bitcoin becomes the single scarcest and most coveted strategic asset on the planet.

Phase 5: Bitcoin-Driven debt elimination

• Over two decades, the U.S. holds its 1.2 million BTC (approx. 5.7% of total supply) without selling.

• At an average conservative terminal price of $5 million per BTC, the U.S. Bitcoin reserve is now worth $6 trillion.

• If the hyper-monetization scenario plays out, Bitcoin could realistically hit $10–20 million per coin, pushing the reserve to $12–24 trillion.

Meanwhile…

• Bitcoin-enhanced bonds have increased global demand for Treasuries.

• Stablecoins have anchored USD usage worldwide, replacing foreign banknotes and dominating global digital trade.

• The U.S. has generated trillions in tax revenue from capital gains, institutional onramps, and Bitcoin-based financial innovation.

At this point, with a fully monetized Bitcoin reserve, booming dollar-denominated digital exports, and sovereign-grade digital infrastructure, the U.S. uses its windfall to retire the national debt, gradually, surgically, and without inflation or austerity!

Geopolitical and monetary implications

• The U.S. emerges as the undisputed leader of the digital monetary age, having reinvented its financial system around scarcity (Bitcoin) and abundance (AI).

• The dollar, via stablecoins, becomes unstoppable; programmable, borderless, and fully integrated into every financial app, AI agent, and digital payment system.

• South Africa, and any other country late to the game, suffers from further diminished monetary influence, internal inflation, and capital flight to U.S. led digital assets.

• Bitcoin is enshrined not only as a “currency” but also as the final form of sovereign wealth, held by nations, protocols, and civilizations.

What seemed unimaginable (the U.S. paying off $37 trillion in debt) becomes plausible through a convergence of:

• Early Bitcoin accumulation

• Smart regulatory integration of stablecoins

• Innovative sovereign finance products

• A global arms race for the hardest money ever created

The irony? The same decentralized asset once feared as a threat to the dollar becomes its most powerful ally, and the foundation upon which America reasserts financial, technological, and ideological leadership in a post-scarcity world.

