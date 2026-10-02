MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: A sign outside the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City FC at Etihad Stadium on October 01, 2026 in Manchester, England. The Premier League confirmed that City had been found guilty of all charges relating to breaches of its financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
A sign outside the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City FCPhoto by Carl Recine/Getty Images
Global Investing

The Abu Dhabi power broker facing his toughest test at Manchester City

Khaldoon al-Mubarak must battle to defend both the club and his own reputation in the face of a football finance scandal
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