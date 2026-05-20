Global Investing
Webinar: Accretiv doubles down on US industrial property
Accretive explains why US industrial property is booming as AI, manufacturing growth and falling vacancies drive attractive long-term opportunities.
Martin Freeman and Justin Clarke unpack why US industrial real estate — particularly “shallow bay” facilities linked to manufacturing and logistics — is emerging as a standout opportunity. They discuss the impact of AI-driven data centre investment, America’s onshoring push, interest rate dynamics, and Accretiv’s latest Alabama acquisition tied to aerospace and renewable energy supply chains. The discussion also covers investor returns, risks, liquidity concerns, and the evolving outlook for US commercial property.
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Sponsored by: Orbvest