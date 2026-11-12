NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on October 21, 2026 in New York City. Stocks continued to rise at opening a day after the Dow Jones closed over 500 points amid a release of the latest round of earnings reports. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock ExchangePhoto by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Global Investing

Jim O'Neill on BizNews: AI investors have overlooked obvious risks

AI optimism faces a reality check as public backlash, market fears and calls for global regulation grow.
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Jim O'Neill