The Economist: AI needs $3trn a year to pay its way. It makes $200bn. Your offshore pension is in the gap
Illustration: Fortunate Joaquin
Global Investing

The Economist: AI needs $3trn a year to pay its way. It makes $200bn. Your offshore pension is in the gap

Can the AI boom make enough money to sustain itself? Wall Street has started to worry
Published on
Loading content, please wait...