FILE PHOTO: "AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Global Investing

AI's $30tn bet: the money may run out before the productivity arrives

Data centre spending could dwarf the railway and dotcom booms, but economists warn the productivity gains needed to repay it remain elusive.
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