Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, at the Semafor World Economy Summit during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The International Monetary Fund downgraded its growth projection for the year after the war in the Middle East triggered a major oil shock and included the possibility of a downturn if the conflict drags on and energy infrastructure is severally damaged. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Aliko DangotePhotographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Global Investing

Aliko Dangote seeks to raise $1.6bn from 10m retail investors in Africa's biggest IPO

Aliko Dangote targets 10mn shareholders as he floats $49bn refinery business on Nigerian stock exchange
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com