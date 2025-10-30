The Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Global Investing

Alphabet shares jump 7% after earnings; Microsoft, Meta slide

Alphabet rides AI and cloud growth to surpass earnings expectations.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Alphabet beats Q3 sales estimates, shares jump 7.5% in extended trading

  • Cloud and AI revenue surges, Google Cloud sales grow 33.5% YoY

  • YouTube, search ads strong; Other Bets still losing, Waymo expanding

By Davey Alba and Carmen Arroyo

