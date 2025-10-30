Global Investing
Alphabet shares jump 7% after earnings; Microsoft, Meta slide
Alphabet rides AI and cloud growth to surpass earnings expectations.
Key topics:
Alphabet beats Q3 sales estimates, shares jump 7.5% in extended trading
Cloud and AI revenue surges, Google Cloud sales grow 33.5% YoY
YouTube, search ads strong; Other Bets still losing, Waymo expanding
By Davey Alba and Carmen Arroyo