Global Investing
Alphabet’s AI chips spark $900bn hopes as investor optimism surges
Alphabet’s AI-focused TPU chips spark investor optimism, with potential third-party sales creating a massive new revenue stream.
Key topics:
Alphabet’s TPUs could become a major new revenue stream
Investors eye TPU sales as a $900bn AI market opportunity
TPU demand, cloud growth fuel optimism despite valuation risks
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ryan Vlastelica