Global Investing
Amazon shares jump 13% after reporting cloud unit grew at fastest rate since 2022
Amazon’s cloud and AI businesses drive strong growth, easing investor concerns
Key topics:
AWS posts fastest growth in nearly three years, revenue hits $33B
Amazon AI tools like Rufus and Connect expected to boost sales
Total sales rise 13%, advertising and third-party services gain sharply
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Matt Day