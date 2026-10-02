NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with the media after meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at JPMorgan Chase headquarters on September 20, 2026, in New York City. The meeting was expected to focus on economic issues, artificial intelligence security, trade and other matters. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
US Treasury Secretary Scott BessentPhoto by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
Global Investing

Ken Rogoff on BizNews: America’s looming debt reckoning

A rising debt burden and higher interest costs leave the US with shrinking fiscal room.
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Kenneth Rogoff
BizNews
www.biznews.com