Anduril, Palantir and SpaceX are changing how America wages war
Global Investing

Anduril, Palantir and SpaceX are changing how America wages war

The Trump administration is cosying up to a clique of “neo-primes”
Published on

Key topics:

  • Drones expose costly limits of traditional missile warfare

  • “Neo-primes” like Palantir, SpaceX, Anduril rise fast

  • Risks: scaling limits, dependency, politicised defence industry

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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