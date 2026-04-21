Global Investing
Anduril, Palantir and SpaceX are changing how America wages war
The Trump administration is cosying up to a clique of “neo-primes”
Key topics:
Drones expose costly limits of traditional missile warfare
“Neo-primes” like Palantir, SpaceX, Anduril rise fast
Risks: scaling limits, dependency, politicised defence industry
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