Anthropic, the company behind Claude, starts trading on the Nasdaq today after raising $81bn at $83 a share, valuing it at about $1.5tn. Counting a $26bn private placement from Nvidia, Microsoft and Google, its total raise of at least $107bn exceeds SpaceX’s record listing. It comes at a shaky time: the Nasdaq 100 is down 13% from its October peak, partly because investors doubt AI spending can last. South Africans who own global equity or Nasdaq tracker funds through their offshore allocations are exposed to that sell-off. How Anthropic trades will show whether investors still trust the AI boom or are pulling back..By George Steer.Anthropic will join the ranks of the world’s biggest listed companies on Thursday, with shares in the AI giant to start trading on Wall Street after it raised $81bn in a record initial public offering.The company said late on Wednesday that it sold 980mn shares at $83 each, after increasing both the size and price of the blockbuster deal ahead of its Nasdaq debut under the ticker “ANT”.Anthropic will be valued at about $1.5tn on a fully diluted basis, securing it entry to an elite club of US companies valued at more than $1tn.The group set a maximum price of $78 per share last week but scaled up its IPO late on Wednesday after a wave of orders from institutional and retail investors. It also sold far more than the 825mn shares it was previously expecting.The fundraising will rise further if underwriters exercise a greenshoe option that allows them to sell an additional 147mn shares, worth $12bn.Alongside its IPO, Anthropic plans to raise $26bn in a private placement from strategic partners including Nvidia, Microsoft and Google.Anthropic’s total fundraising of at least $107bn exceeds SpaceX’s record IPO, which raised $86bn including the greenshoe.Investors were willing to bet on Anthropic at a turbulent moment for US tech stocks, which have slumped in recent weeks over concerns about the impact of state-level moratoriums on new data centre projects and rising scepticism about the sustainability of the broader AI investment spree. The Nasdaq 100 index is down 13 per cent from its early October peak. Many of the chipmakers and Big Tech hyperscalers that have benefited from hype about AI’s potentially transformative economic effect have been among the market’s worst performers.The ousting of Nvidia boss Jensen Huang last week has added to the pall cast over a sector that has driven the US economy in recent years..Investors in Anthropic have tempered expectations, having anticipated a $2tn valuation in the summer. After confidentially filing its paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June, months of delay in launching the listing left the company with a narrowing window to go public before the holidays.The landmark IPO will nonetheless be among the most highly valued of all time. Investors looked beyond Anthropic’s operating loss of $1.3bn in the first nine months of this year, as well as warnings from Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei about the potential of AI to destroy humanity.In its prospectus, Anthropic told investors “not to think of your purchase in purely transactional terms”, emphasising that profits would be balanced by “the public good” and “business bets [may] seem strange or unorthodox in isolation”. The capital raising will leave Anthropic with more than $200bn on its balance sheet, funds the company intends to spend on computing power to train and run its AI models. It has outlined plans to spend $900bn on computing infrastructure between now and 2045, calling the plans “bold but sane”.According to its investors, Anthropic does not intend to tap equity markets again if possible. Instead, it is targeting an investment-grade credit rating as soon as possible so it can turn to debt markets for additional financing.The cost of debt tied to data centre developers has soared, while the Democrats’ sweep of the US midterm elections has added to concerns about the pace of the AI infrastructure build-out.Wednesday’s offering will immediately make billionaires out of a cast of Silicon Valley investors who bet early and heavily on the company behind Claude in the five years since it was founded. It will also make thousands of Anthropic employees overnight multimillionaires..Read more:.FT on Anthropic’s $2tn IPO: big returns, little say for SA investors.Anthropic was valued at about $4bn in 2023 and $965bn in its last private financing in May. Its revenue and valuation have risen faster than any start-up in history, with Anthropic leapfrogging arch-rival OpenAI earlier this year..© 2026 The Financial Times Ltd..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.