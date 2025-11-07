Global Investing
Apple eyes paying $1bn annually for Google AI to power next-gen Siri
Tech giant taps Google’s 1.2 trillion parameter model to overhaul voice assistant.
Key points:
Apple to use Google’s 1.2tn parameter AI to revamp Siri
Partnership handles Siri’s summarizer and planner functions
Apple aims to replace Gemini with in-house AI in the future
By Mark Gurman