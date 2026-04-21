Global Investing
Apple Inc. hands torch to John Ternus as Tim Cook steps up after historic run
Ternus takes over at Apple Inc. as Tim Cook moves to chairman role after record growth
Key topics:
Apple Inc. names John Ternus CEO, Tim Cook becomes chairman
Leadership reshuffle as Johny Srouji gains hardware oversight
AI gap challenge; Ternus bets on new devices, wearables
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Mark Gurman