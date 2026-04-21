John Ternus
John TernusPhotographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Apple Inc. hands torch to John Ternus as Tim Cook steps up after historic run

Ternus takes over at Apple Inc. as Tim Cook moves to chairman role after record growth
Published on

Key topics:

  • Apple Inc. names John Ternus CEO, Tim Cook becomes chairman

  • Leadership reshuffle as Johny Srouji gains hardware oversight

  • AI gap challenge; Ternus bets on new devices, wearables

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By Mark Gurman

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