BN Portfolio: ASML raises 2026 sales forecast as AI demand fuels growth
Global Investing

BN Portfolio: ASML raises 2026 sales forecast as AI demand fuels growth

AI demand drives growth, but supply limits and China risks remain
Published on

Key topics:

  • AI boom lifts ASML Holding NV sales outlook

  • Chip demand outpaces supply as AI spending surges globally

  • China export curbs pose risks despite strong growth outlook

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By Sarah Jacob

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