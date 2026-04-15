Global Investing
BN Portfolio: ASML raises 2026 sales forecast as AI demand fuels growth
AI demand drives growth, but supply limits and China risks remain
Key topics:
AI boom lifts ASML Holding NV sales outlook
Chip demand outpaces supply as AI spending surges globally
China export curbs pose risks despite strong growth outlook
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By Sarah Jacob