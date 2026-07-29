Hard to copy. Christophe Fouquet, boss of ASML, holds a model of a semiconductor lithography machine during a Bloomberg TV interview.
Hard to copy. Christophe Fouquet, boss of ASML, holds a model of a semiconductor lithography machine during a Bloomberg TV interview.Photographer: Wiktor Dabkowski/Bloomberg
Global Investing

ASML's China problem couldn't have come at a worse time: Lionel Laurent

China’s chip ambitions challenge ASML’s dominance as AI demand fuels the semiconductor race.
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Lionel Luarent
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