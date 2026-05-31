Banker who sold ABSA back to SA faces Capitol Hill reckoning over Epstein ties

Key topics:Staley to testify in US Congress over Epstein links.Epstein ties expose Wall Street ethics failures, bank settlements.Staley career collapse, FCA ban, personal fallout/divorce..BizNews Reporter.For decades, Wall Street operated on a simple, unspoken rule: if you bring in the money, we’ll look the other way. But the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein continues to shatter that old paradigm, proving that some associations carry a moral and professional price tag too massive for any balance sheet to absorb. The latest titan of finance to face the music is former Barclays and JPMorgan boss Jes Staley. The Financial Times reported today that Staley has finally agreed to sit before US lawmakers on Capitol Hill. James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, has secured an in-person, transcribed interview with the disgraced banker slated for July 23.This is no mere administrative chat. Congress has spent more than a year digging deep into how the US government—specifically the Department of Justice—handled the Epstein case. Lawmakers believe Staley holds critical information, and given his intimate ties to the convicted sex trafficker, he makes for a prime witness. Staley joins a high-profile lineup of Epstein’s former associates called to testify, a list that includes Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apollo co-founder Leon Black, and outgoing top lawyer at Goldman Sachs, Kathy Ruemmler.A Spectacular Fall from GraceTo understand the gravity of Staley’s current predicament, you have to look at the spectacular collapse of his career. Staley was once the golden boy of global finance - and until Absa was repurchased from Barclays by South African interests, the de facto head of SA’s largest retail bank. .Read more:.The Economist: How 1.4m emails expose Jeffrey Epstein's network .Indeed, shortly after moving into the corner office at Barclays in December 2015, he decided to offload the British bank’s 62.3% ownership of Absa. By the end of 2017, Barclays was down to 15% after executing several massive share sales. The following year Barclays Africa Group reverted to its original name of Absa.Earlier, as head of JPMorgan’s private wealth division in 1999, Staley was introduced to Epstein by then-CEO Douglas Warner, a friendship which strengthened as his career progressed. But the relationship with Epstein—whom Staley once toasted for his "courage" upon release from house arrest and called a "deep friend"—ultimately proved to be radioactive.The depth of this relationship was laid bare during a bruising two-week tribunal in London. Last year, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) handed Staley a lifetime ban from holding senior management roles in the City. He appealed the judgment, but judges upheld the ban, costing him an estimated £18 million in unvested pay and confirming a £1.1 million fine. It wasn't his first clash with the regulator—he was fined £642,000 in 2018 for trying to unmask a whistleblower—but it was undoubtedly the final nail in his professional coffin.The Guardian extensively detailed the tribunal's revelations. It exposed how Staley took his family on vacations to Epstein’s private island, Little St James, and exchanged cryptic, bizarre emails referencing Disney princesses like "Snow White" and "Beauty and the Beast." More alarmingly, newly released DoJ files—part of a 3-million-page document dump—revealed Epstein had repeatedly named Staley as an executor of his sprawling estate. It was a role Staley claimed in court he had declined, despite documentation from 2012, 2013, and 2014 suggesting otherwise.The Personal TollThe fallout hasn't just been professional; it has decimated Staley's personal life. During his FCA appeal, Staley shockingly confessed on the stand to a secret extramarital affair with one of Epstein's staffers—an admission he acknowledged would put his decades-long marriage at risk.That grim prediction quickly materialised. As Bloomberg reported in March this year, his wife, Debora Staley, officially filed for divorce in New York, drawing the curtain on a marriage that began in the 1980s when the two met in Brazil.The Systemic Rot of Wall StreetBut for those of us trying to understand the bigger picture, it’s crucial to connect the dots. Staley’s downfall isn’t just a story about one man’s catastrophic lack of judgment; it is a searing indictment of the broader financial ecosystem that enabled Epstein. While Staley was at the top of the food chain, wealth managers lower down the ladder were equally complicit in keeping the convicted sex offender in the fold.Take Paul V. Morris, a banker who handled Epstein’s affairs at JPMorgan and later championed him as a lucrative client at Deutsche Bank. Bloomberg reports that Morris continued to court Epstein for high-yield deals—involving yachts, art, and hedge funds—long after Epstein was a registered sex offender. Even after Morris moved to Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch, the emails seeking business and offering gifts to Epstein's staff kept flowing until the financier's arrest in 2019.It underscores a chilling reality: to many on Wall Street, Epstein’s vast network of billionaires, entrepreneurs, and royalty, coupled with his deep pockets, eclipsed his monstrous crimes. The system prioritised potential flows of hundreds of millions of dollars over basic human decency.Accountability Finally CallsNow, the chickens are coming home to roost. JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank have already paid hundreds of millions in settlements to Epstein’s victims. Bank of America joined that list with a $72.5 million payout earlier this year to sever its own lingering ties.But while corporate financial settlements are easily absorbed as the cost of doing business, personal accountability is quite another matter. When Jes Staley takes the hot seat in Washington this July, it won't just be a former CEO trying to explain away a few ill-advised emails. It will be a stark, public reckoning for those who endorse a financial culture that values capital over character. For investors, executives, and business-minded observers, the lesson is clear and unequivocal: integrity is the one asset you can never afford to leverage..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.