FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi JinpingREUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Global Investing

Beijing's rare earth leverage forces Trump into softer stance ahead of Xi summit

A softer US stance reflects China’s dominance of rare-earth supplies.
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Alexandra Alper
BizNews
www.biznews.com