BN portfolios: Berkshire builds $2.6bn Delta Airlines position amid sector reset
Global Investing

BN portfolios: Berkshire builds $2.6bn Delta Airlines position amid sector reset

Buffett-era skepticism fades as firm reshapes airline and tech bets under new CEO Abel
Published on

Key topics:

  • Berkshire buys $2.6B stake in Delta Airlines (6.1% holding)

  • Buffett-era airline skepticism contrasts with renewed exposure

  • Berkshire reshuffles portfolio: boosts Alphabet, exits Amazon, Visa, more

By Alexandre Rajbhandari

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