Buffett’s Berkshire takes unusual plunge into alphabet and AI: Nir Kaissar
Berkshire’s bold AI bet signals a shift from Buffett’s usual value strategy.
Key topics:
Buffett’s Berkshire buys Alphabet, defying traditional value approach
AI hype drives high valuations for Nvidia and Alphabet, growth is key
Investors worry AI bubble risk despite strong profitability and forecasts
By Nir Kaissar