Near the finish line.Photographer: Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Buffett’s Berkshire takes unusual plunge into alphabet and AI: Nir Kaissar

Berkshire’s bold AI bet signals a shift from Buffett’s usual value strategy.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Buffett’s Berkshire buys Alphabet, defying traditional value approach

  • AI hype drives high valuations for Nvidia and Alphabet, growth is key

  • Investors worry AI bubble risk despite strong profitability and forecasts

By Nir Kaissar

