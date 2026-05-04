Global Investing
Berkshire shareholders warm to Greg Abel in post-Buffett era debut
Abel wins early investor confidence as he outlines strategy, defends Berkshire’s structure, and steps out of Buffett’s shadow at first solo annual meeting.
Key topics:
Abel debuts as CEO at first Berkshire AGM without Buffett
Focus on $400bn cash, disciplined investing, AI opportunities
Investors reassured as Berkshire signals continuity, no breakup
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By Alexandre Rajbhandari