Attendees enter the convention hall ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 1.
Attendees enter the convention hall ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 1.Photographer: Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg
Global Investing

Berkshire shareholders warm to Greg Abel in post-Buffett era debut

Abel wins early investor confidence as he outlines strategy, defends Berkshire’s structure, and steps out of Buffett’s shadow at first solo annual meeting.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Abel debuts as CEO at first Berkshire AGM without Buffett

  • Focus on $400bn cash, disciplined investing, AI opportunities

  • Investors reassured as Berkshire signals continuity, no breakup

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By Alexandre Rajbhandari

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