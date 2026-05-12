Global Investing
AI bubble: Big tech hyperscalers have a serious chip inflation problem
Rising AI infrastructure costs and chip shortages are driving up prices across the tech economy and beyond
Key topics:
AI boom drives trillions in hyperscaler datacenter spending
Chipflation: GPUs, CPUs, and memory prices surge amid shortages
Supply constraints boost chipmakers while raising consumer prices
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By Chris Bryant