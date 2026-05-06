Global Investing
BN portfolio: Meta's silver bullet - AI agent for billions
Social media platform invests in equivalent to OpenClaw that aims to seamlessly carry out everyday tasks for users
Key topics:
Meta builds AI assistant for tasks amid rising spending concerns
Aims for agentic tools like OpenClaw; faces trust, privacy worries
Billions invested as shares drop; push toward “superintelligence”
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By Hannah Murphy in San Francisco