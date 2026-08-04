Palantir Technologies Inc. signage is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, U.S.
Palantir Technologies Inc. signage is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, U.S.Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Global Investing

BN Portfolio: Palantir shares surge as CEO Karp calls demand "otherworldly"

Palantir boosts its outlook as AI-driven demand fuels record growth and investor confidence.
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