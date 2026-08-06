An Amazon Web Services data center in Aldie, Virginia, US, on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
An Amazon Web Services data center in Aldie, Virginia, US, on Sunday, May 31, 2026.Photographer: Lexi Critchett/Bloomberg
Global Investing

The Economist: Bond markets warn Governments are making a dangerous bet on AI boom

Yields in America, Britain, France and Japan are near 2007-09 highs, and deficits show little sign of narrowing.
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