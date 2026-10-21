Brazilian presidential candidates Flavio Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a presidential debate ahead of the national election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 18, 2026. (Photo by Tuane Fernandes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio BolsonaroPhoto by Tuane Fernandes/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Global Investing

Prof Joe Stiglitz on BizNews: Brazil cannot afford Bolsonaro's spending cuts

Brazil’s economic future hangs on Lula versus Bolsonaro.
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Prof Joe Stiglitz
Laura Carvalho
BizNews
www.biznews.com