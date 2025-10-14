Global Investing
Brazil, South Africa currencies rally as Trump signals trade talks calm
Emerging-market currencies rebound as US-China trade talks ease risk sentiment.
Key topics:
Brazil, South Africa, Mexico currencies rise as trade concerns ease.
Argentina peso jumps 5% after US $20B intervention; copper boosts Chile, Peru.
Asia FX rebounds on Trump trade talks; Europe currencies pressured by euro.
By Maria Elena Vizcaino and Selcuk Gokoluk