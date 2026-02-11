Global Investing
The $108 oil test: Can the Middle East trigger a worldwide economic shock?
Oil markets may shrug off conflict—until energy flows are hit.
Key topics:
Middle East shocks could spark brief or lasting oil spikes
Worst case: Hormuz hit drives $60 oil toward $108
$100+ oil risks higher inflation, slower global growth
By Dina Esfandiary and Ziad Daoud