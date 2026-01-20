Global Investing
Cement has hit its peak. The boom is over: David Fickling
After decades of growth, global cement demand is falling - and China leads the decline
Key topics:
Global cement use peaks as China’s construction boom declines sharply.
Cement consumption drops once countries industrialise, unlike other commodities.
Falling demand offers biggest potential cut to cement’s massive carbon footprint.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By David Fickling