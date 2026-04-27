Global Investing
BN portfolio: China halts Meta’s $2 billion Manus AI deal, escalating tech tensions
China blocks Meta’s $2 billion Manus AI acquisition, citing security concerns, escalating tensions ahead of US-China summit talks
Key topics:
China blocks Meta’s $2B Manus AI acquisition over tech security concerns
Move signals tighter control on foreign investment in Chinese AI firms
Decision heightens US-China tensions ahead of key leadership summit
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By Bloomberg News