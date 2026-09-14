BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 11: Chinese President Xi Jinping looks at his papers at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People on March 11, 2026 in Beijing, China. The fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), often referred to in its acronym form as CPCC meetings, begins on Wednesday in Beijing. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Chinese President Xi JinpingPhoto by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Global Investing

Jim O’Neill on BizNews: China’s $1.2trn problem may spark a new “Plaza Accord”

China’s export surge deepens global trade imbalances.
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Jim O'Neill
BizNews
www.biznews.com