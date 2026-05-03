Collectibles boom: Is a fortune gathering dust in your attic?

Key topics:

Heritage Auctions’ rise from coin dealer to collectibles powerhouse Collectibles as passion-driven, community-valued assets Online auctions, nostalgia and pricing transparency reshaping the market

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com

© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.