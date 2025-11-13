Global Investing
The Economist: Old folk are seized by stock market mania
Investing in equities may make sense for individuals—but it could also exacerbate a crash
Key topics:
Americans 70+ now own 39% of all stocks and mutual funds.
Older investors taking more risk, often ignoring traditional advice.
Stock-heavy retiree portfolios may amplify market swings in downturns.
