Global Investing
COP30: Another climate conference, another failed climate conference
Citizens lead climate action as global leaders fall short at COP30
Key topics:
COP30 fails to curb fossil fuel use, forest fund far below target
Most major polluters submit weak or delayed emissions-reduction plans
Citizens drive energy transition despite slow global political action
By David Fickling