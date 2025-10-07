Global Investing
Dalio’s deep-sea mission: Mapping the ocean before mining strikes
Billionaire-backed expedition explores Indian Ocean to safeguard marine life
Key topics:
Ray Dalio’s OceanX funds Indian Ocean study to protect deep seas
Singapore-led mission maps biodiversity of unexplored underwater mountains
Expedition supports UN treaty on marine protection amid deep-sea mining interest
By Ishika Mookerjee